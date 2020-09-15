Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse review

Today's best Razer Naga Pro deals Razer Naga Pro - Modular... Amazon Prime £130.01 Razer Naga Pro Wireless... Razer £149.99

The Razer Naga Trinity has been on our best gaming mouse list as the top recommendation for a MMO/ MOBA option for years now, but there's a new kid in town — the Razer Naga Pro. Using the Trinity as a foundation, Razer has kept the fundamentals the same and added a few smart new tricks.

The Naga Pro drops the cable for Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. It also picks up optical mouse switches and the over-the-top 20,000 DPI sensor, but this comes at a $50 premium over the Trinity at US$149.99 (£149.99). Is it worth it? Yes. At least to a very particular kind of gamer.

The overall design of Naga Pro stays close to the Trinity but has gained a bit of weight to accommodate the new tech. The Naga Pro is 7mm wider and heavier than the Trinity at 117g, but thanks to the 100% PTFE feet, it glides smoothly across most surfaces. The bigger mouse also takes some getting used to; requiring my long hands to adopt a full palm grip. But the contoured mouse buttons and a rest for my ring finger make it easier to hold onto. Textured rubber grips for the thumb and pinky also help.

I'm a fan of Razer's optical mechanical switches, which use light to register clicks instead of mechanics, and that makes them really fast. Razer says 0.2ms fast and I felt it in Doom and Valorant; there was simply no hesitation to my shots. The switches are durable too, with a lifespan of 70 million clicks, but of course, the Naga Pro has plenty of other buttons too.

The three swappable plates have 2, 6 and 12 buttons which you can remap to your heart's content. One notable change on the Naga Pro is a more traditional 6 button layout instead of the radial layout used on the Naga Trinity. It also helps that swapping the plates is as easy as prying them off with a fingernail. Put another in range and the magnets snap it into place.

Naga Pro specs Connection - Wireless, USB, Bluetooth

Buttons - 3 swappable side plates with up to 19+1 programmable buttons

Sensor - Razer Focus+ optical sensor

Max DPI - 20,000 DPI

Tracking - 650 Inches per second

Acceleration - 50G

Weight - 117g

Remapping buttons in Razer Synapse is child's play—a simple point and click affair. You can do anything from simple keyboard shortcut bindings to complex game macros as well as adjust DPI stages, polling rates, lift-offs, power management and of course, Razer Chroma lighting. Your settings are saved to the Naga Pro's onboard memory, so it will work exactly as you set it on another machine. You can switch between stored DPI presets via the step switches located behind the scrollwheel. I'm not one to tinker with my mouse buttons, but I was genuinely surprised how easy it was.

Obviously none of this matters if you have a laggy experience. Thankfully, the HyperSpeed Wireless doesn't disappoint. I used vsynctester.com to quickly measure lag and I was very impressed. The test records how quickly the cursor responds to your mouse movements. In wired mode, I recorded 6ms while the HyperSpeed Wireless managed 6.1ms — a 0.1ms difference. The Bluetooth was slower by 4-6ms but only a keen eye would notice in daily use.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Razer) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Razer)

The Naga Pro's optical sensor has also been updated to the Razer Focus+ 20,000 DPI sensor with 650 IPS tracking. This is far beyond anything most people will ever need—I max out at 8000 DPI and, while I'm not a pro-gamer, I am a pro-designer with an obsession for pixel perfection. The Naga Pro delivered a smooth, precise experience in my many Adobe Creative Suite adventures.

Now, with all this technical wizardry, battery life is a legitimate concern but Razer's claim of 150 hour battery life proves true. I've been using this review unit for the past week — averaging 14 hours daily and I still have about 35% battery left. That involved a ton of gaming, design work and swapping back and forth between wireless and Bluetooth.

And in the unlikely event that you do run out of battery, just plug in the bundled USB-A cable and continue playing while it charges. It is, however, puzzling that Razer doesn't bundle the excellent Razer Mouse Dock in the box for such a premium mouse.

(Image credit: Razer)

It has the terminals for it and would reduce any battery concerns by just plonking the Naga Pro on it every night. You're already paying a premium for the Pro version, so not boxing up the mouse dock just seems plain stingy.

But quite frankly, lack of dock aside, I find nothing to really complain about the Naga Pro. It's a fantastic update to an already great mouse especially for that particular MMO/MOBA gamer. Sure, for most of us, it's overkill, and likely not worth forking out the extra $50 over the reliably solid Trinity. However, the discerning, cable-phobic multi-genre master will love the speed, accuracy, and versatility of this new Razer Naga Pro.