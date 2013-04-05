Popular

PUNKSNOTDEAD: free low-fi brawler that doubles as a rude wake-up call

By

I don't like mornings. Being even semi-conscious through them requires a finely balanced system of alarm clocks, snooze buttons and caffeine. Now, thanks to free indie game PUNKSNOTDEAD , I've a new wake-up call to add to the list. It's loud, brash, obscene and very pink. It's a game about punching things that is, appropriately enough, like a punch in the face for your senses.

You move and jump with the arrow keys, and punch people with Z. That's about as complicated as it gets - you're now free to punch people, avoid bullets and spread carnage while the game constantly swears at you and assaults you with its super low-fi punk soundtrack. The below gif, from the game's creator mooosh, gives you a pretty solid idea of what to expect.

It was made in 12 hours for an overnight gamejam. Naturally it's wilfully crude - you often get lost in the throng of pink, making it harder to dodge the occasional green guys that are trying to shoot you. The solution: PUNCH HARDER. You can download it from mooosh's website .

Thanks, IndieGames .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
