PUBG, Dying Light, Battletech going cheap in Fanatical's Red Hot Sale

Feeling spoiled by the summer sun and summer sales? Fanatical has more beautiful bargains in this season of excess. Live now through July 1, the digital storefront's Red Hot Sale discounts everything from PUBG to Conan Exiles, Dying Light and Football Manager 2018.

As always, I've lead with my top picks. Let's take a closer look.

With 40 percent off, PUBG comes in at £17.99/your regional equivalent. With 46 percent off, Conan Exiles comes in at £20.39. With 70 percent off, Dying Light The Following—Enhanced Edition comes in at £13.19. And also with 70 percent off, Football Manager 2018 comes in at £11.39. The World Cup 2018 has turned over a few shocks already. Hone your skills in the latter and show 'em how it's done.

Elsewhere, Fanatical offers nine game bundles that cost just $1 each, as part of its Dollar Bundle Madness offer. My favourite is the DOS-driven Dollar Classics Bundle, but you can check out all nine this-a-way. Here are the top sellers:

Check out Fanatical's Red Hot Sale in full this way, and be sure to add your RED10 discount voucher at the checkout for a further ten percent off most games.