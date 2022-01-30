Open-world snowboarding in Shredders hits pretty soon

Audio player loading…

Snowboarding game Shredders will likely hit in February or March, according to a leaked release date and a cryptic Tweet. The Microsoft store in the UK lists Shredders for a March 17, 2022 release date. That seems pretty trustworthy, given that Shredders debuted at Microsoft's E3 showcase and will come to Xbox Game Pass on launch. On January 8th, the Shredders Twitter account said you wouldn't play the game for "at least a month or so."

An open world game, Shredders seeks to put every player together on one big world. Kind of like the Microsoft Flight Sim of snowboarding games, I think. It's one of those handcrafted experiences, as I understand it, with wilderness, snow parks, urban, and downhill experiences to ride on.

It even appears to have a plot: "In Shredders you’ll break into the snowboarding event of the year to pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all for the hope of scoring a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational. To prove you’re up to the challenge, master the art of park riding, backcountry, rails and massive kickers and earn your place in the world of snowboarding," says the official description.

Shredders is developed and published by FoamPunch, a joint Belgian and Swedish team.

Watching Zeb Powell snowboard feels like being in a video game.. or.. was it the other way around 🤔One of the most explosive and creative riders we have ever seen, taking you for a ride in Shredders!Wishlist now!🏂 https://t.co/9hx554nthL pic.twitter.com/rGvH3cJHsnJanuary 28, 2022 See more

You can find Shredders on its official website, and on Steam, among other storefronts.