New Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs screens shamble out of the darkness

Don't adjust the gamma on your monitor—these screens from Frictional/thechineseroom's Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs are just as gloomy as the game itself. Appearing mysteriously on cross-media horror site Bloody Disgusting , they give us the first window we've had in a while to the foreboding, industrial landscape in the follow-up to 2010's The Dark Descent. Dim the lights, look closely, and you just might be able to smell the bacon. The mind-scarring, nightmarish bacon...