Mortal Kombat 11 characters: DLC roster details

Just when you think you’ve run out of ways to punch a man’s face off, vivisect his beating heart, and then stomp on it with his funny bone, Mortal Kombat 11 comes along to prove you wrong. The gloriously gory fighting series is back, grosser than ever, with a roster of MK11 newcomers and plenty of old favorites. Every upcoming DLC character has been officially announced, so check below for the full list.

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Characters

After a period of leaks, NetherRealm has finally announced the full Mortal Kombat 11 DLC roster, and there are some absolute bangers in there, including Joker and the Terminator(!). Check out the full list:

Shang Tsung [Out now]

[Out now] Nightwolf [Out now]

[Out now] Terminator T-800 [October 8th]

[October 8th] Sindel [November 26th]

[November 26th] Joker [January 28th]

[January 28th] Spawn [March 17th]

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition

Mortal Kombat 11 comes with a $59.99 standard edition, but also a $99.99 "Premium Edition" which will land you early access to each DLC character and these other perks:

A digital download code for the base game

Six new playable DLC characters

One week early access to each DLC character

Seven exclusive character skins

And seven sets of gear to kit your characters out with.

Current Mortal Kombat 11 characters