Mortal Kombat 11 characters: DLC roster details

Just when you think you’ve run out of ways to punch a man’s face off, vivisect his beating heart, and then stomp on it with his funny bone, Mortal Kombat 11 comes along to prove you wrong. The gloriously gory fighting series is back, grosser than ever, with a roster of MK11 newcomers and plenty of old favorites. Every upcoming DLC character has been officially announced, so check below for the full list.
Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Characters
After a period of leaks, NetherRealm has finally announced the full Mortal Kombat 11 DLC roster, and there are some absolute bangers in there, including Joker and the Terminator(!). Check out the full list:
- Shang Tsung [Out now]
- Nightwolf [Out now]
- Terminator T-800 [October 8th]
- Sindel [November 26th]
- Joker [January 28th]
- Spawn [March 17th]
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
Mortal Kombat 11 comes with a $59.99 standard edition, but also a $99.99 "Premium Edition" which will land you early access to each DLC character and these other perks:
- A digital download code for the base game
- Six new playable DLC characters
- One week early access to each DLC character
- Seven exclusive character skins
- And seven sets of gear to kit your characters out with.
Current Mortal Kombat 11 characters
- Sub-Zero: The Lin-Kieu leader returns with all the flashy freezing moves you'd expect. He's still voiced by the lovely Steve Blum.
- D'vorah: The insect-ridden fighter from MKX returns, and we'll bet she can still use those bugs and giant pincers to bite and slash at enemies.
- Johnny Cage: Johnny's Fatality is everything you could want it to be.
- Geras: A newcomer to the Mortal Kombat franchise, Geras serves MK11 antagonist Kronika, and wields weapons that materialize from sand and stone.
- Baraka: Your dentist's worst nightmare, besides Mileena. Baraka is a Tarkatan warrior with giant spikes extending from his forearms.
- Raiden: The God of Thunder and usually a force for good in Earthrealm, Raiden's turned a particularly dark leaf after the events of MKX and MK11's debut trailer.
- Sonya: A series mainstay, and now voiced by and modeled after the infamous UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.
- Skarlet: A blood magic user, and a returning fighter from MK9's DLC.
- Scorpion: The other half of Mortal Kombat's most iconic duo.
- Kabal: He was an NPC in Mortal Kombat X, but Kabal rejoins the fight proper this time around with his signature hook blades and face mask.
- Kung Lao: He was killed in the events of Mortal Kombat 9, resurrected by Shinnok in MKX, and returns to fight in MK11.
- Shao Kahn: Ol' Kahn was defeated at the end of Mortal Kombat 9, and while he took a breather from X, the big bad is makes a return in 11.
- Kollector: Another series newbie, Kollector is the sadistic second fiddle to Shao Kahn but the only character with six arms!
- Cassie Cage: The daughter of Johnny Cage and first introduced in Mortal Kombat X.
- Liu Kang: Kung Lao's buddy and original MK hero Liu similarly met his fate in MK9, but there's a revenant version of him ruling the Netherealm.
- Cetrion: This elder god is a newcomer in MK11 in command of Earth, Wind, and Fire. Also water.
- Kitana: Series veteran Kitana is back with a fatality that sucks out an opponent's guts with a wind vortex.
- Kano: A cutthroat pirate, leader of the Black Dragons, and one of the original Mortal Kombat cast. Was last seen training his son at the end of MKX.
- Jade: Absent from MKX but returning in glorious form, Jade focuses on weapon usage and magical powers like her purple aura of invincibility.
- Erron Black: MKX's gunslinger is back, bringing his rifle and pistols to knife fights, and also gun fights, and whatever kind of fight it is when a guy throws fire at you.
- Jacqui Briggs: Also returning from MKX, kickboxing Special Forces agent Jacqui brings her fists to MK11 along with her personal friend, Cassie Cage.
- Jax Briggs: Cybernetically-enhanced soldier Jackson Briggs uses his enhanced strength to stomp on heads, clap faces, and rip off arms.
- Kotal Kahn: The Emperor of Outworld is back, and got his ass kicked in his own reveal trailer.
- Frost: The first ever female Cyborg in the MK series returns to freeze the competition in its tracks
- Noob Saibot: Noob used to be Sub-Zero, but now he's Noob. Be careful about asking questions, because you might never climb out of the lore hole you get yourself into.