Monster Hunter: World drops 14 combat trailers

Following its E3 PC confirmation last month, Monster Hunter: World has spent the last few weeks teasing details of its drop-in multiplayer, info on its camouflage suit items, and snippets of its sprawling dino-laden world. Earlier this week, Sam Horti reported that Capcom had "confirmed a total of 14 videos of all of the game's weapons in action would be arriving 'in the coming days'." Now, said host of trailers is here.

In alphabetical order—deep breath—the game's Bow, Charge Blade, Dual Blades, Great Sword, Gunlance, Hammer, Heavy Bowgun, Hunting Horn, Insect Glaive, Lance, Light Bowgun, Long Sword, Switch Axe, and Sword and Shield all feature below.

Let's get to them:

Bow

Charge Blade

Dual Blades

Great Sword

Gunlance

Hammer

Heavy Bowgun

Hunting Horn

Insect Glaive

Lance

Light Bowgun

Long Sword

Switch Axe

Sword and Shield

Quite the ensemble, then. Monster Hunter: World is due on PCs slightly later than its console counterparts, however is expected at some stage during 2018.

Cheers, Gematsu.