Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor 8k screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

All screenshots were captured with max graphics settings including the ultra textures.

I was able to create my usual free camera and field of view hacks for Shadow of Mordor. I combined those with the ability to freeze time in cheat engine in order to get the camera angles I wanted. Here is a guide I created with a link to that cheat engine table:

To save the screenshots, I used the built-in hudless screenshot capture (hotkey is F12). That feature only removes the HUD if your resolution scale is set to something other than 100%. Unfortunately this game has no anti-aliasing options, and any injected AA via SweetFX would not be captured in screenshots. It would still look good in real-time though.

The resolution scaling feature will scale up to 2x your maximum desktop resolution. Since I can create a resolution as high as 5120x2880, I could take screenshots up to 10240x5760. Seeing as that would surely cause my GPU to explode in a few days, I decided to keep the width to a maximum of 7680.

Shadow of Mordor may not be the best looking game I've played in 2014, but it was surely the most fun. It will be a tough game to top.