It looks like Assassin's Creed's Ezio is coming to Fortnite

An Ezio skin, emote, and items have been discovered by dataminers.

Ezio in Fortnite
(Image credit: Epic Games)
Fortnite dataminter Shiina has posted a pair of images indicating that Assassin's Creed stabsmith Ezio Auditore da Firenze is coming to Fortnite.

That's not all: The Fortnite News account has also provided a look at Ezio's wrist blade emote:

And, for good measure, the Hidden Blade pickaxe:

For those who might be new to the Fortnite scene, this is far from the first inter-game crossover between Fortnite and a major series from another publisher. Other recent game-based tie-ins include Uncharted, League of Legends, and Gears of War—and that's noot even getting into the broader pop-culture crossovers with everything from X-Men to Star Wars, The Rock, and—sure, why not—Air Jordans. In fact, Epic just kicked off Amazing Web Week in Fortnite that gives players a chance to earn Spider-Man's Web Shooters as loot.

There's no official word from Epic about Ezio's appearance just yet, but I imagine we'll be getting confirmation soon enough. We'll be sure to update when it happens.

