Here's how to sign up for Overwatch 2's next beta

Audio player loading…

Blizzard has opened sign ups for Overwatch 2's next beta (opens in new tab). Players have until June 28, or when Blizzard's server capacity is reached, to sign up and the beta will go live on June 28 as well. Additionally, Blizzard plans to provide access to this beta to anyone who has signed up for it by July 14 at the latest. If you're really jonesin' to try the hero shooter's next iteration for yourself and don't want to shell out for a preorder of the "Watchpoint Pack," there's really no downside to opting in.

Overwatch 2 hasn't exactly set our world on fire, what with it feeling more like a sequential update (opens in new tab) to the shooter than any kind of full-blooded sequel. We aren't sold on the new 5v5 meta yet either. While it speeds up the game, we've found that it dilutes Overwatch's unique character (opens in new tab), putting more of an emphasis on twitch aim skills and less on gamesense, and leaving the once industry-leading game feeling almost like any other competitive, esports-oriented shooter.

There's still some time to shake things up and address these concerns before Overwatch 2's October 4 launch, however, and worse games have pulled themselves out of more intractable ruts. Overwatch 2's anticipated PvE will start rolling out in pieces next year as part of the game's new seasonal model, and that could inject some new energy and excitement into the game.