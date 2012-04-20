GOG offers Botanicula owners gifts to make up for simultaneous Humble Bundle edition

The adorably-adorable Botanicula is now available on GOG , but—as a surprise—it's also available for a limited time in the pay-what-you-want Humble Botanicula Debut . The bundle, which supports habitat conservation charity World Land Trust, seems plenty good-natured, but not everyone is happy about it. Some of those who pre-ordered the game on GOG are naturally upset that they missed out on the pay-what-you-want opportunity. Who wouldn't have predicted that? No worries, though, as GOG has responded in its usual Good Guy fashion by rounding up bonuses for everyone who has already purchased the game.

"As soon as we saw the bundle, we reached out to the guys at Amanita about providing our users with something in return for their preorders; we got them to agree to give us a number of goodies from the bundle," reads an open letter from GOG . "Everyone who bought Botanicula before we published this news will automatically be getting Machinarium to your shelf on Monday, and we'll be emailing all of those purchasers with links where they can download the full soundtrack and a special artbook of Botanicula designs and character sketches."

But GOG didn't stop there: "Finally, we wanted to give you guys something that you couldn't get in the Humble Bundle to make sure that you didn't feel like you got a raw deal. To that end, courtesy of our fine friends at CDP RED, we're happy to let you know that we're also giving you and everyone else who already bought Botanicula a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut! This game will also be on your shelf on Monday, so look for it then."

I knew such a gut-wrenchingly cute game couldn't stay controversial for long.