Ghost Recon Wildlands is free to try this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you could do worse than jump into Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, which is free to try from September 20—23.

The free weekend will include the singleplayer campaign, four-player co-op mode, Ghost War, plus “a ton of Year 2 content.”

And if taking down the Cartel turns out to be your thing—or if you enjoy its Ghost War PvP mode—your progress during the free weekend will carry over, should you decide to pick up the game thereafter. If that's you, it's available at a discounted price with up to 60 percent off.

Sign up for Wildlands' free weekend this way, and check out the international timings below.