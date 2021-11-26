Where to get salt in Genshin Impact

Wondering where to find salt in Genshin Impact? If you haven't done much in the way of cooking in Teyvat, you may be stuck trying to find it. Albedo's story quest requires this condiment, but if, like me, you suddenly realise you don't know how to get it, this guide has you covered.

Now that version 2.3 is here, you can wish for five-star Eula or Albedo on their respective banners. Arataki Itto and Gorou don't arrive until the second part of the update, so if you're holding out for one—or both—of these new characters, you've got a couple more weeks to wait. But if you've already started on Albedo's story quest, here's what you need to know about salt in Genshin Impact and where to find it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: miHoYo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact salt: Where to find it

During The Second Experiment: The World, the fourth part of Albedo's story quest, he'll ask you to cook Sunshine Sprat. The recipe is automatically placed in your bags, and unless you've been stocking up on cooking ingredients, you're likely to find yourself short on salt.

You'll find many ingredients while out and about in Teyvat, inside breakable wooden crates and barrels, or growing in the wild. There are a few things you'll need to buy from a vendor, though, and salt is one of them.

Before you go dashing off to the nearest restaurant, you won't find it there—salt is found at a General Goods store. The one in Mondstadt is located in the plaza, opposite the restaurant and to the right of the Alchemy crafting station where you first picked up Albedo's story quest. You can buy it for 60 Mora, and it has a limit of 100, though you only need one to make the Sunshine Sprat dish for the quest.

Once you've cooked up the dish, return to Albedo at the camp in Dragonspine and hand it over to complete this step of the quest.