Where to bounce off different giant Astro heads in Fortnite

Epic Games and rapper Travis Scott have teamed up for what will be Fortnite's second in-game concert. Travis will be debuting a new song, but in the meantime, Fortnite has debuted three new Travis Scott challenges for players to finish.

One challenge asks players to bounce off of five different giant Astro heads: the giant, somewhat creepy golden faces placed around the map. If you haven't found them yet, here's every giant Astro head location you need to visit to complete this Fortnite challenge:

Thankfully, all the giant Astro heads are located in the same region, north of Sweaty Sands. You could reasonably see each other head from another one's location. Hop into a game of Rumble Royale (Fortnite's 50 vs 50 mode) and you should be able to knock out every head in a single match.

Fortnite's Travis Scott concerts will be held April 23, 24, and 25. Here's the full schedule.