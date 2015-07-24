Fallout Shelter coming to Android soon

For those of you yearning for some new Fallout action now, rather than waiting for November to roll around, you may be occupying your time with Fallout Shelter, Bethesda's free mobile management game set in a Vault-Tec vault. Unless, of course, you have an Android device, which the Fallout Shelter app doesn't support.

That will be changing soon, however. Fallout Shelter will be coming to Google Play for Android devices (which are arguably friendlier, more open platforms for we PC gamers) on August 13. More good news: the game will launch on Android with some new features, such as Deathclaw and Mole Rat invasions, and a premium reward in the form of Mr. Handy, the ever-helpful robot. This game update will arrive on IOS on the same day.