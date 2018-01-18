Enter for a chance to win a gaming PC worth over $2500

Flight Sim World is exiting Early Access on Steam and entering its second phase of development, and to celebrate its release, the developers at Dovetail Games have teamed up with Jetline Systems to offer a spectacular prize for PC Gamer readers: a Jetline Systems Gravity GT2 Gaming PC worth over $2,500.

The PC comes with a copy of Flight Sim World, and more than enough power to play it: an Intel 8th Gen Core i7 8700K CPU and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. It will go to one lucky winner who fills out the form below by January 31, 2018.

Flight Sim World's next phase of development will include bigger updates such as "a variety of aircraft including airliners," "IFR and ATC upgrades," "world improvements," and "dynamic and live weather." The first of these updates will bring dynamic weather to the sim on February 1.

Ready to enter? Simply fill out the form below, or click here to open it in a new window. The complete contest rules can be found here. Good luck!