Here are the best players in FIFA 21

The FIFA 21 player ratings list is in. We've been waiting, well, not that long at all really, for leagues across the world to resume. The global pandemic put a stop to football all over the world, and most leagues have had to resume without fans or with drastically reduced capacity. The impact of the coronavirus will be keenly felt in football for a long time.

It's also meant that, even though club seasons are starting later than usual, it's not been all that long since the truncated Champions and Europa League finals concluded, and we've just had the Nations League to help tide us over. However, what we're really waiting for is the rapidly approaching FIFA 21 release date.

Which also means we have a new FIFA 21 top 100. With every new season comes refreshed stats and targets grind in FIFA's next incarnation of Ultimate Team. So, let's get to it: In terms of overall stats, these are the best players in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 ratings: Here's the FIFA 21 top 100

Below you'll find a simple breakdown of the FIFA 21 top 100 in descending order, and their overall stats. Of course there's plenty more to the following list than just this—systems like player chemistry matter, so the following footballers might not necessarily fit your FUT group—but it's still fun to see how players and their real-world exploits have affected their overall standings.

Take Lionel Messi, who's been the biggest talking point of the break after he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after over 20 years at the club, and then had to row back when it became clear nobody would be paying a 700 million euro release clause. But understandably after a season without European success, and with his age in mind, he's slipped a point to 93 overall. But he's still top because he's remains the best player in the world, and probably ever. The second best player ever, Cristiano Ronaldo, also slips a point.

Other highlights include midfield maestro Kevin Du Bruyne at 91 overall, who has just been named Player's Player of the Year in the Premier League, and French starlet, Kylian Mbappé—the now-90-rated player is one of the game's cover stars, but he'll still be reeling from PSG's defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

But there's plenty more to see in the top 100 FIFA 21 ratings list, so here they are in full below: