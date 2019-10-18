Dota Underlords has new alliances and heroes planned for its next big update

Valve has shared some new details about the next 'Big Update' for Dota Underlords, and they weren't kidding: this one really is big. It's introducing brand new heroes and alliances, and it apparently marks the 'beginning of the end' for the Dota Underlords beta.

Heroes in Underlords are getting another reshuffle. Valve has established a new 'Healer' alliance, which includes Enchantress, Warlock, Omniknight, Necrophos, and newcomer Dazzle. Dazzle is a tier-two troll healer who can send out a bolt of power that arcs between allies. The energy heals teammates but harms enemies nearby. When the Healer alliance bonus is active, all friendly healing is amplified.

Valve also unveiled the forthcoming Insects alliance. Sand King is finally going to have some friends around, in other words. Sand King is joined by new heroes Weaver (tier two insect hunter), Nyx Assassin (tier one insect assassin), and Broodmother (tier four insect warlock).

(Image credit: Valve)

It'll be interesting to see how all of this shakes out. A couple heroes, Sniper for instance, have three alliance affiliations, so it's unclear whether heroes like Warlock and Necrophos will be losing one of their existing alliances in order to join the Healer gang.

And this may be slightly picky of me, but at least three of the four members of the Insects alliance are arachnids. Maybe to be safe we can just call them 'bugs.'

Valve says they'll have more information to share about the Big Update in the days to come.