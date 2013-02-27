Deus Ex: Human Defiance trademark filed by Square Enix [Updated]

Update: Mysterious gaming sleuth superannuation reports a couple whois searches for the Human Defiance domain shows CBS Films as the registrant, a strong suggestion that the title is for the upcoming film adaptation from CBS and Eidos Montreal. Previously, director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill said they're targeting a cyberpunk vibe for the film's theme.

Original: Time to activate your speculation augmentation. You did all get that particular upgrade, right? Honestly, giant arm swords are all well and good, but they'll hardly help you to deal with the news that Square Enix have filed a new Deus Ex trademark. The trademark application - submitted February 26 and spotted by NeoGAF - is for Deus Ex: Human Defiance, and has a classification class that heavily focuses on words like "computer", "video", "game" and "software". What could it all mean?

Best case scenario: a follow-up to the excellent Human Revolution. Worst case? Probably an iPad game/movie tie-in for the upcoming cinematic adaptation. Other possibilities? A port of DX:HR, a standalone time-trial of all the boss battles, an HD remake of Deus Ex: Invisible War...

Okay, clearly my speculation drives have failed. What do you think Square Enix have in store? (And more importantly, if Eidos Montreal are set to make a sequel, where the hell is Thief 4?)

Thanks, CVG .