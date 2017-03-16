Corsair’s K63 mechanical keyboard is compact and affordable

Corsair has added yet another mechanical keyboard to its robust lineup, this one a "tenkeyless" plank (meaning it doesn't have a number pad) that trades data entry convenience for a compact design. Called the K63, it's also comparatively affordable at $80, versus sometimes well north of $100 for some other name brand options out there.

The K63 keeps it mostly simple. It doesn't have any dedicated macro keys, with Corsair choosing instead to plop a few media keys at both top corners of the keyboard. In lieu of dedicated macro keys, users can bind macros to any of the keys using Corsair's CUE utility, such as the F1 through F12 keys.

There is a Windows lock key, along with 100 percent anti-ghosting with full key rollover for rapid fire button presses. It also has per-key red LED illumination, and this too can be customized through software.

Underneath the keycaps are Cherry MX Red key switches with gold contacts. Cherry MX Red switches are lightweight and linear without any tactile feedback or loud clicks (check out our guide on mechanical key switches to see how it compares to other options).