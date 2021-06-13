Captain Jack Sparrow will be joining your pirate crew in Sea of Thieves later this month

I wasn't expecting to see Captain Jack Sparrow grace the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase, but here we are. The unruly pirate from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies is being added as part of Sea of Thieves' next big update.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life will see you and your motley crew embark on a new adventure with plenty of secrets and sidequests. You'll be battling vicious mermaids—wait, are mermaids ever vicious?—and legions of spooky undead pirates alongside your new crewmate.

Not only is Jack making an appearance but so will Davey Jones, tentacle beard and all. Oh yeah, Gibbs is also there if you remember him from the films (probably not).

You'll be able to explore the dangerous seas and listen to all of Jack's incredibly witty banter on June 22.