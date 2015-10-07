Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 trailer showcases "Cybercore" abilties

"Cybercore." Is it the home of the Transformers? The company that invented Terminators? The long-awaited follow-up to the album that killed Billy Idol's career? No! It's the term for special "cybernetic abilities" that players may wield in the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

The Cybercore abilities revealed in this new trailer have swanky names like Wide-Area Misdirect, Adaptive Immolation, and Enhanced Sonic A.P., but I think it's handier to describe them as they actually are: Electro-punch, Bomb Zapper, Bees!, and Noisemaker. They give players a way to kill stuff without having to make use of the standard tools of stuff-killing, ie., guns.

They are also, at least to my eyes, very BioShock-ish in nature, especially Firefly Swarm, which by all appearances is an almost direct lift of the Insect Swarm plasmid. Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, just interesting. It also represents an even greater shift away from the realism that's been the hallmark of its Call of Duty cousin, Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 hits the shelves on November 6.