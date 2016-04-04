Build of the week: Project Eris
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover
This week we're taking a long, luxurious look at Project Eris, a custom build from Adam Braithwaite of modder collective Darwin PC. Project Eris a small but powerful mini ITX computer housed in an open frame. Braithwaite says everything in the project is custom, form the fully acrylic watercooling loop to the handmade cables. He described his process to me over email:
"For the theme, I wanted to get as close as possible to pure red and black, which meant anything that wasn't black or red would be removed, covered or painted. So the first mod I did for the build was a custom laser-cut motherboard tray. This black plexi piece was designed to cover the silver backplate of the case, as well as giving a good surface to mount the pump and to add detailing work.
The other custom plexi parts I had cut are the cover for the power supply compartment, and the I/O shield for the motherboard to hide the metal sockets. The I/O shield was made from three plexi pieces, which I glued together. I used a vinyl cutter to make the detailing work to match the MSI red PCB-style graphics, which I think really adds a unique style to the build."
I think Braithwaite is on point. Project Eris is a slick, small build with a bold personality that can hold its own against the bulkiest systems out there (seriously, the D-Frame cae is one sturdy chassis). Nice work, Adam.
Check out the Darwin PC projects page for more information on Project Eris and other builds.
Components:
Mobo: MSI Z170I Gaming Pro AC
GPU: MSI NVIDIA GTX 980Ti Gaming 6G
Chassis: In Win D-Frame Mini
CPU: Intel i5-6600K
RAM: 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX
PSU: Corsair HX750
SSD: Crucial MX200 M.2 250 GB
Cooling: Full EK Water Blocks water loop, Mayhems Havoc 240mm radiator, Mayhems X1 Red coolant
Misc: E22 Teleois custom sleeved cables
Mods:
- Full custom acrylic watercooling loop with Mayhems X1 red
- Custom laser cut motherboard tray with vinyl detailing
- Custom IO shield with vinyl detailing
- Custom PSU compartment cover with vinyl detailing
- Under motherboard RGB LED lighting
- Coldzero custom GTX 980 Ti backplate
- Custom cables featuring E22 Teleios sleeving
- Black painted thumb nuts for EK CPU water block
- Custom EK logo badge for CPU water block
- Black vinyl stickers for motherboard capacitors
- Red vinyl pin-striping on GTX 980 Ti PCB edge
- Black plexi WLAN card cover