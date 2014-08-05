Broforce and The Expendables 3 combine to form free crossover The Expendabros

There was an official game of The Expendables 2. Naturally, it was awful . Fortunately, for The Expendables 3, we're being treated to something good. The Expendabros is an official crossover between the increasingly tiresome film franchise and Broforce, the excellent run-'n-gun platformer. The ten-level tie-in will not only promote whatever nonsense plot the film has cooked up, but also act as a handy demo for the Early Access main game.

"The Expendabros have assembled and set their sights on the forces of ruthless arms dealer Conrad Stonebanks in the forests of Eastern Europe. Battle in a flurry of bullets and non-stop action through ten full-throttle missions set amongst the picturesque tree tops and the absurdly dangerous lumber mills teeming with enemy soldiers, excessive artillery, and inconveniently placed circular saws."

By which, the game's Steam page means: kill everything that moves, preferably in the available four-player local co-op.

Devolver Digital are a canny bunch when it comes to cross-promotion. Previously, for Shadow Warrior, they teamed up with the creators of Viscera Cleanup Detail for a crossover mini-game .