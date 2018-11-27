Bethesda promises big Fallout 76 changes in December including bigger stash and 'SPECIAL respec'

Bethesda Softworks has posted the first in a planned series of "Inside the Vault" updates on the status of Fallout 76, which includes an acknowledgment of the game's many problems and a promise of fixes to come. It also lays out the basics of two patches slated for December that will, among other things, increase the size of the stash, add a push-to-talk function and FOV setting for the PC version of the game, and incorporate a new Bulldozer feature that will simplify the process of removing rocks, trees, and other detritus prior to placing your CAMP.

"We want you to know that we’re committed to rolling out fixes and features on a regular basis, and implementing changes based on your feedback. We also continue to work on an incredible list of updates for the game, including new quests and events, new Vaults opening, a faction-based PvP system, and much more," Bethesda wrote. "We’re confident, with your support, we can make Fallout 76 an incredible experience for years to come."

The first of the promised upcoming patches is tentatively slated for December 4, although Bethesda warned that "timing may shift based on a variety of reasons, like server stability or other needs." Highlights of that update include:

Stash Limit Increased: We know many of you have been asking for an adjustment to the Stash storage limit, and we’re happy to share that we’re increasing it from 400 to 600. While this is somewhat conservative, we plan to increase the storage cap further once we verify that this change will not negatively impact the stability of the game.

The second patch is expected to be ready a week later, December 11, although that is subject to change as well.

PC Additions: A Push-to-Talk setting for Voice Chat, 21:9 resolution support, and a Field of View setting are all being implemented on PC with this update.

On top of the major changes, both patches will make various bug fixes and tweaks, and Bethesda said that it's also working to reduce the size of its patches in the future, so players don't have to deal with whopping monstrosities like the one last week.

Bethesda delivered a more full-throated apology for the state of Fallout 76 in a message posted to Reddit, just ahead of the rollout of the Bethesda.net update.

"We know you’re frustrated and angry at the state of things right now, whether it’s the issues you’re running into in the game, or the lack of communication about fixes, updates, or news. To be clear, this account is run by us, Bethesda Game Studios community team," it wrote.

"Yesterday we posted to let you know that we’re still here gathering your feedback and, more importantly, working to get info from the team we can share. We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening. We're sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS."

Full patch notes for the first update are expected to be posted later this week.