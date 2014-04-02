Battlefield 4 experiencing "rubber-banding" issues, DICE say reducing lag is top priority

Battlefield 4's post-launch issues are, I think, just a few months from being officially recognised as a "saga". Soon, bards will write songs about DICE's efforts to squash bugs and tighten performance.

The most recent issue—affecting "certain platforms"—is 'rubber-banding'. It's a problem that results in players warping back and forth, as high latency causes the server to lose sync with the client. DICE have now issued a statement , saying that fixing this issue is their new top priority.

"We wanted to provide a quick update on the issues with Battlefield 4 “rubber-banding” some players on certain platforms experienced during matches with 64-players.

"Looking into this further, we're unhappy with our server performance, so we'll be upgrading the hardware as soon as possible, investing more to deliver a better experience.

"As soon as we know the exact timetable, we'll let you know the ETA. Reducing lag for these players is absolutely a TOP priority for us to solve and we expect to have the solution very soon."

DICE have asked players to keep their eyes on Official Communication Channels (read: Twitter ) for updates on their progress. Specifically, the Battlefield Twitter account, and not the Frostbite one. The latter is too busy taking the piss out of the WiiU.