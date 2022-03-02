Streamer tells custom PC builder to stuff their free PC after CEO's condescending comments

Audio player loading…

ArtesianBuilds is a PC building livestream which specialises in high-end, modified gaming PC builds. After recently announcing smalltime affiliate streamer Kiapiaa as the winner of a PC giveaway, ArtesianBuilds CEO Noah Katz seemed to suddenly make a U-turn on the giveaway's criteria, and flat out refused to reward Kiapiaa their rightful winnings.

Intel, who sponsored the giveaway and has it's logo plastered all over the stream has since stepped in, and an official apology has been made by the ArtisianBuilds channel.

Here's how the whole thing played out: Kiapiaa called out the comments in a response thread on her Twitter account. The thread highlights the moments in which she felt hurt and defamed, and asks for clarification as to the real issue, since the giveaway criteria appeared to have been changed on the fly.

"The rules say that you need the Artesian panel in your Twitch About, and I do have it," Kiapiaa explains. "So what's the issue @ArtesianBuilds?"

The reason, Katz outlined on stream was the following:

"All followers combined, still under 5k. Even across multiple socials," the presenter notes as he combs through Kiapiaa's social media profiles.

"I was trying to be generous."

The reason.. LIKE WHAT? Sorry not everyone has money for a PC. ITS EXPENSIVE! So condescending. @ArtesianBuilds do better. I earned that PC. This makes me feel like I'm not a good streamer. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/pc8EDycP6BMarch 1, 2022

He then goes on to explain that "This person has three months of ambassadorship, and not a single click," which is reportedly why they were getting "purged."

It's the tone of "Not a single click, not even once," that gets me. As many of the comments stress, Katz's tone of voice is super dismissive. And all this over something the streamer really had no control.

The decision to withhold the prize, then, was made on the basis that the affiliate streamers following was not big enough to have landed any clicks on the affiliate link she'd had on her Twitch for around three months. Oddly, this is a requirement that doesn't appear to have been previously laid out in the terms of the giveaway.

Kiapiaa isn't the only one turned down as a contest winner on these terms, as is clear from this clip of Katz trying to find a "person who is validated by our metrics."

Since this all kicked off, Intel has stepped in with an official statement of disagreement.

"We strive towards welcoming streamers of all sizes to our programs and do not agree with recent negative comments directed toward small streamers. We are reaching out to relevant parties to address the situation."

Afterwards, Katz made a written apology posted on the ArtesianBuilds Twitter, along with a personal video apology.

Thank you for everyone for their ongoing feedbacks and support. pic.twitter.com/t95SLuWgeyMarch 2, 2022

The message addresses the comments several times, acknowledging their "lack of sensitivity" and that Katz is aware the comments "affected and hurt Kiapiaa," who he now accepts as the "rightful winner."

"I take full accountability and sincerely apologize," it says.

Kiapiaa has since been offered the prize, but they turned it down, stating "I am not supporting a company that doesn’t support small streamers AKA THE backbone of their company. My email back to them was a simple two sentence reply. No ty. Take me off your ambassador list."