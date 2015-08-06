American Truck Simulator trailer takes us on a leisurely tour

We got a brief look at American Truck Simulator at the PC Gaming Show, but that was a mere teaser. This trailer from Gamescom is a more leisurely look at the game, showing a selection of trucks and some relaxing new landscapes.

America seems so much more glamorous than Europe here; it's all sunsets in the desert and night-time cityscapes and the Golden Gate Bridge. That and the soundtrack makes it look like some kind of OTT rom-com where the infatuated truck driver has decided to drive across the whole of the United States to win back his one true love.