7 reasons to subscribe to PC Gamer magazine

We're currently hosting a massive sale on PC Gamer UK subscriptions, saving you up to 35% off the cover price—that's just £12.50 for a three-month subscription. So why subscribe to our magazine, which has been running monthly for over 25 years? We've rounded up some highly convincing reasons you should treat yourself to a PCG sub for the holidays below.

1. Deep dives into the games you love

Every issue we do a big—often exclusive—deep dive into one of the most exciting PC games on the horizon. Recent issues have featured in-depth looks at Crusader Kings III, Flight Simulator, Doom Eternal and more. It's not just upcoming games that burn under our watchful gaze—just recently Andy talked to the creative minds behind the original Deus Ex to find out how its iconic opening level was made.

2. A celebration of the wider culture of PC gaming

We also look at the culture surrounding PC gaming, from the people who make the games to the people who celebrate them in strange and wonderful ways. Sometimes that means talking to the developers of EVE Online in a hot tub. Sometimes that means revealing the race to save Japan's incredible '80s PC gaming history. Sometimes it means looking into the search for new microchip materials. And sometimes it just means asking developers about toilets in videogames.

3. Buyer's advice to help you get the most from your PC

It's true: we review games. But we also run down the best new hardware, offering key advice to help you find the perfect components for your needs. We also maintain parts lists for three PC builds—budget, mid-range and extravagantly decadent—for anyone looking for a brand new rig.

We also keep track of the breadth of PC gaming, with our annual best free games list and, of course, the top 100 PC games you can play right now. You'll never be short of things to play.

4. The best PC games from the past and present

Extra Life is, if we do say so ourselves, the best section of the magazine. It's a celebration of PC gaming's past and present. In Reinstall, we take a look at enduring classics, cult favourites and niche mistakes. In Why I Love, we revel in the best bits of our favourite PC games. And in Diary, we try to force the AI to play Crusader Kings II for us, leave RNG in charge of our Hitman playthrough, or just try to raise a child in The Sims 4 with predictably disastrous results.

5. Ridiculous back page jokes

The PC Gamer back page joke is a time-honoured tradition. We try to maintain a respectable hit-to-miss ratio of 3:1, depending on how harrowing that month's deadline has been. That's better than most TV sketch shows.

You can judge last year's efforts here.

As a special treat for our UK readers, we produce these gorgeous subscriber covers each month. Rather than load the cover up with hits designed to catch the eye of a passing shopper, these focus on a clean, attractive image that highlights the biggest game of that issue.

7. Free gifts with the print edition

Finally, print readers can look forward to a selection of freebies, from free games to exclusive in-game items. Recently we've given away everything from Europe Universalis IV and Age of Wonders III, to a PCG-themed pet for Runescape. We even once gave away a little virtual magazine to sit on your Euro Truck Simulator 2 lorry's dashboard.

We also sometimes bundle in bonus 32-page magazines—including our annual Top 100 PC games booklet—at no additional cost to subscribers.

Sound good? Head to My Favourite Magazines to subscribe to PC Gamer now.