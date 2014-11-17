Ubisoft previews third Assassin's Creed: Unity patch

It's fair to say the launch of Assassin's Creed: Unity has not gone smoothly, but Ubisoft is continuing to plug away at it. The publisher says the third patch, (third time, of course being the charm), previewed over the weekend will be "larger in scope" than the previous update, but that also means it will take a little longer to be ready.

The specific fix list hasn't been nailed down yet, but Ubisoft is focusing on the following "categories":

Gameplay: This includes bugs like Arno getting stuck on certain areas of the map (including a few more hay carts), problems with getting into/out of cover, character animation bugs, and general camera problems

This includes bugs like Arno getting stuck on certain areas of the map (including a few more hay carts), problems with getting into/out of cover, character animation bugs, and general camera problems AI & Crowd: In this category are problems with NPC animations, crowd events, and crowd stations, NPC navigation issues, as well as bugs related to NPCs detecting Arno’s activities in various situations

In this category are problems with NPC animations, crowd events, and crowd stations, NPC navigation issues, as well as bugs related to NPCs detecting Arno’s activities in various situations Matchmaking & Connectivity: This covers a number of issues related to co-op play, including bugs with joining games in-progress and problems that happen during host migration

This covers a number of issues related to co-op play, including bugs with joining games in-progress and problems that happen during host migration Menus & HUD: Fixes in this category will address missing details in certain menus, problems with some of the mission objective and co-op update pop-ups, localization inconsistencies, as well as some of the issues with menus and pop-ups overlapping each other

Fixes in this category will address missing details in certain menus, problems with some of the mission objective and co-op update pop-ups, localization inconsistencies, as well as some of the issues with menus and pop-ups overlapping each other General Stability: This includes fixes for a number of crash situations we've identified in both campaign and co-op modes.

"Part of what we want to do at this point is balance the competing desires to get as much as we can into the patch with getting it out quickly," Ubisoft wrote in the patch preview, noting that it's also looking into performance issues like framerate drops. "This next patch won't solve every problem, but we're expecting that it will dramatically improve your experience."

Ubisoft also posted a follow-up Q&A on the status of its game updates, which can essentially be broken down to, "We're working on it." The Q&A also includes links to the Uplay and Ubisoft Support Twitter accounts, as well as a direct link to Ubisoft customer support, for those who need them.