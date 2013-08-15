Tropico 5 announced: follow El Presidente through the ages

Kalypso have announced Tropico 5, the next game in the light-hearted banana republic dictatorship simulation series. Where Tropico 4 drew slight criticism for being a marginal improvement over its predecessor, the sequel's plans are more wide-ranging. The game will feature multiple eras, with players taking El Presidente from the colonial 19th century, through to the future. Not that you'd know it from the announcement trailer, which is more concerned with showing the great dictator's creepy fascination with globes.

The feature list proves far more informative:



"The Eras - From the 19th century to the 21st, each era carries its own challenges and opportunities. Begin your reign during colonial times and advance your nation through the modern era and into the future!

"The Dynasty – Each member of El Presidente's extended family is present on the island and may be appointed to key leadership positions, earning skills and experience in their assigned roles.

"Research and Renovate - Advance your nation by discovering new buildings, technologies and resources. Transform your old buildings into modernized, hyper-efficient designs worthy of an economic superpower!

"Advanced trade system and trade fleet - Amass a global trade fleet and use your ships to secure import/export trade routes to neighbouring islands and key nations.

"Explore your island - Discover what lies beyond the fog of war. Send prospectors to look for new mineral and ore deposits, but be wary of hostile animals and native tribes.

"All new art - All artwork is reworked to provide Tropico 5 with a distinct historic visual identity. Choose from over 100 unique buildings from each of the individual eras.

"Cooperative and competitive multiplayer – Up to four players can build up their own cities and economies on any given island map. Players can share resources and citizens, or declare war on each other."

Tropico 5 is due out next year.