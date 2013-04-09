TimeGate Studios announces Minimum, creates unholy union between Minecraft, Quake and Halo

Timegate Studios revealed its upcoming third-person shooter, Minimum , which can only be described as a combination of Halo's guns, Minecraft's look and Quake's frantic multiplayer pacing. The company announced that Minimum will be entering a closed alpha launch via Steam's Early Access channel on April 16 and invited players to poke around on the web site, see what's available and begin participating in the forums.

Timegate also posted the following minimum and recommended specs for aspiring players:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows XP(SP3)/Vista/7/8

RAM: 1 GB

CPU: Single Core 3.0GHz or Dual Core 2.0 GH

HDD: Install: 1GB Required: 3 GB

Video Card:ATI HD 2000 series or NVIDIA 8000 series w/ 512MB video ram

DX: DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7/8

RAM: 4 GB

CPU: Quad Core 3.0 GHz

HDD: Install: 1GB Required: 3 GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX480 1GB, ATI 5870 1GB or better

DX: Direct X 11

Until then, a picture's worth a thousand words—and a trailer will keep you babbling forever—so see what your brain makes of fighting not only dozens of other players, but giant block robots stomping through a level and trying to kill you.