The Division is only $10 on the Ubisoft Store right now

Ubisoft is celebrating E3 2018 with a sale, and there are some pretty good bargains to be had. The jewel in the crown is The Division, which can be had for a mere $10 (or $15, if you're in Australia). Meanwhile, if you want the Gold Edition bundling all of the game's paid DLC, that'll set you back $18.

Other discounts include Watch Dogs 2 for $19.80 (usually $60), Steep for $9, and Rainbow Six Siege for $19.99 (though you're probably better off reading this first, if you want to know which edition of Siege is best for newcomers).

Ubisoft demoed a hefty chunk of The Division 2 at E3 this week. Set in Washington DC, it'll be a more open and more dangerous open world. For everything you need to know about the sequel – which launches in March 2019 – look no further.