Survival game The Long Dark is free on Epic today

The Long Dark is a truly exceptional survival game, one I'd be happy to recommend to you at full price, but today you can get it for free on the Epic store. How about that then? It's free until 8:00 PST, 11:00 EST, or 16:00 GMT on December 20th.

The Long Dark is a wilderness survival experience where you, lost in the Canadian wild, have to figure out how to stay alive. The wilderness is one of the most compelling characters in gaming, and if you don't believe me we wrote an entire feature about it: "A game that stands out among an increasingly crowded survival genre. There are no zombies or mutants: nature is, as it would be in a real survival situation, your greatest enemy. There are guns, but ammo is severely limited, and used primarily for hunting. And the visual design is boldly stylised, looking almost like a painting come to life."

Three of The Long Dark's planned five episodes are out now, with episodes four and five delayed into 2021. If you require further convincing, which I don't think you should but maybe you do, you can read our review.