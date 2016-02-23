Star Wars Battlefront update adds new map and Survival mission

Electronic Arts has released a new Star Wars Battlefront update that adds the Turning Point game mode to all maps that support Walker Assault and Supremacy, plus a brand-new map called Twilight on Hoth that confronts players with darkening skies and harsh, blowing wind and snow. So make sure to bring ear muffs is the main message here. There's also a new Hoth-based Survival mission called Ice Caves, and the free Battle of Jakku content has been patched directly in the game, so it will be available to everyone without requiring a separate download.

Smaller changes in the February update include a new Film Grain slider in the video settings menu, the addition of the Jundland Wastes, Forest of Endor, Outpost Beta, and SoroSuub Centroplex maps to the playlist, a slight reduction in the pre-round timer, and an increased hitbox for the A-Wing fighter. A-Wings will also take proper damage when they smash into an AT-ST with the Shield active, and all air vehicles have had their control sensitivity reduced by half to make them easier to handle with a mouse. Princess Leia's Endor outfit has been updated as well, the result of the successful completion of the “Lead the Rebellion” community challenge.

EA said another update is coming in March, along with the first Star Wars Battlefront expansion, Outer Rim, which will feature Sullustan factories and Jabba's palace on Tattoine. A full breakdown of what's changed in the February update is up at Starwars.EA.com.