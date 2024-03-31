73M AT&T customers have had their personal data, including passcodes, leaked online
Those affected have already had their passcodes reset.
Telecommunications giant AT&T has confirmed that 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former customers have had their personal data compromised. The data stolen isn't uniform, but may include, as AT&T detailed, "full name, email address, mailing address, phone number, social security number, date of birth, AT&T account number and passcode."
AT&T passcodes are four-digit pins, and those belonging to the 7.6 million current customers who had theirs compromised have been reset. AT&T has reached out to everyone affected with an email or letter.
The information is apparently from 2019 or perhaps earlier, which is why so much of it relates to former customers. No one has been blamed or taken credit for the breach yet, and AT&T has said it "does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting in theft of the data set."
This may in fact be the same data offered for sale on a hacking forum back in 2021, as reported by Bleeping Computer, for a starting price of $US200,000. At the time, AT&T denied the data belonged to its customers though, saying, "Based on our investigation today, the information that appeared in an internet chat room does not appear to have come from our systems."
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
