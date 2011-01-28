Rumour: Stephen King Dark Tower game in the works

The Dark Tower series consists of seven books written across the entire span of Stephen King's prolific career. The books follow the adventures of a gunslinger as he tries to reach the dark tower, and take place on a dark post-apocalyptic vision of Earth. There are heavy rumours saying that books are being turned into a series of films, and that a game is also in the works.

The series of books is going to be a trilogy of films directed by Ron Howard. Eurogamer are reporting a source who has claimed that a game tie-in is also planned. "There's also a very ambitious Game component being planned that will further utilize elements from the books. [If everything continues on schedule and the budget is approved], it looks like things are coming together for a late-summer or early-September start."

The depth of the mythology behind the Dark Tower series could make for a great game world. What would you want to see from a Dark Tower game?