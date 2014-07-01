Planetside 2 to get weather system, new H1Z1 screens show snow effects

It's a double-whammy of weather news, courtesy of SOE's John Smedley. The studio's CEO dropped falling facts across Twitter last night, showing a series of snow-covered landscapes from the upcoming H1Z1. In addition, Smedley revealed that weather effects are being planned for Planetside 2.

yeah. snow too. also weather is coming to PS2 as well as H1Z1 pic.twitter.com/3LIUJ5ph41 June 30, 2014

Soon after, Smedley confirmed via a reply that, in H1Z1, they "are going to make it so the elements matter"—implying that the snow will have an effect on a character's survival. It's not yet known how weather will be implemented in Planetside 2, however, and whether or not it will be a purely aesthetic element.

Planetside 2 recently received a major update, finally adding the swamplands of Hossin to the game. H1Z1, meanwhile, was further detailed in a new E3 trailer .

You can see the rest of Smedley's snow-swept H1Z1 screenshots below.