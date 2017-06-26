Overwatch's PTR suggests that patch 1.13 may usher in Doomfist

Doomfist is coming to Overwatch eventually – that much is certain. The ongoing dilemma among the game's hardcore is the question of when. But it looks like we may be closer to the answer than ever, because a crashlog for the current Public Test Region (which is running the game with the still-forthcoming 1.13 patch), references both Doomfist and "Summer Games".

The latter is most likely a reference to the fact that, in the Northern Hemisphere at least, it's summer. It's probable that we'll see a repeat of last year's Summer Games seasonal event, which kicked off on August 2.

But it's naturally Doomfist that has fans reeling. Over on reddit and the Battle.net forums, many separate users have experienced both the error log and the tantalising reference it contains, with this one coming courtesy of Battle.net user bax42. Since the internet started going nuts about the sighting, though, Blizzard has reportedly removed the reference from the log.

So there are two possibilities: the official roll-out of 1.13 will feature both Doomfist and a new Summer Games event. Or, it won't. The former seems most likely to me, though.