Nvidia announces RTX 3060 12GB for $329, launching late February

The RTX 30-series just got a little more affordable. Nvidia has announced the RTX 3060 graphics card, which will come with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, and be available from late February for $329.

The RTX 3060 should make for a decent upgrade for anyone still rocking a 10-series card, as Nvidia is keen to mention, with the card offering the latest Ampere architecture and all the good stuff that comes with it.

That's 13 shader TFLOPS, 25 RT TFLOPS and 101 Tensor TFLOPs of raw performance, if that means much to you. It's pretty easy to guess where this GPU will fall in the overall performance-scape of the 30-series, just head to our RTX 3060 Ti review and work backwards from there, but that large memory buffer will have the final say in some benchmarks.

The card has been pretty heavily rumoured for a while now, confounding everyone with its 12GB GDDR6 memory. That's higher capacity than the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, which both come with 8GB of GDDR6. It's even a higher capacity than the RTX 3080, but the high-end card comes with faster GDDR6X memory and thus greater memory bandwidth.

The shift to 12GB is often seen as a response to the higher memory capacities of AMD's RX 6000-series, but you'll never hear Nvidia say it.

Whatever the reason, the RTX 3060 12GB sounds like a great gaming card. So let's hope there are plenty available when they launch late February, because they are sure to be in high demand.