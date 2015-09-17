Metal Gear Solid 5 has a secret cutscene we'll probably never unlock

Need more Metal Gear? Check out the rest of our coverage or read our review.

It was inevitable Metal Gear Solid V would contain secrets, but unlike previous instalments we can readily datamine them with our trusty PCs. I feel like that's ruining the fun a bit, but this particular secret seems otherwise impossible to access – if the theories are true. That's a shame, because it's massive and oddly beautiful. If you want to avoid spoilers, do not continue reading.

The video embedded below was uploaded to YouTube by Александр Гольтяев. Watch, and you'll witness a ceremony at the Mother Base celebrating worldwide nuclear disarmament. You see, players can build nukes in Metal Gear Solid, provided they've progressed far enough and have the right materials. They're mainly used against other players, and they're quite sought after.

Theory has it that the below cutscene can only be triggered when there are no more nukes left in the game. That means every single player needs to dispose of their nukes. In other words: total nuclear disarmament.

So assuming the theories are true, it will take every single player in the world to agree that nuclear war is not the answer. Let's see how that works out.

Thanks, Kotaku.