Get in, save the day, and get out: How to prep for extraction shooter Ready or Not

Los Sueños is a dangerous city. It's a near-future metropolis at the mercy of a seemingly never-ending crime wave. Most Californians who have ended up in LS are just trying to get by, but crooked politicians littering the streets with weapons are making this morally bankrupt city more dangerous every day.

This is the world you're dropped into with Ready or Not , the new game from VOID Interactive. Dropping on December 13, Ready or Not puts you in the boots of a SWAT officer charged with deescalating tense situations with lives on the line. Excellence is expected, though, and you'll need to do your homework to make it out with all the civilians and your team intact. We're here to give you a quick overview of what you can expect on the streets of the Sueños. Don't believe the moniker—it's no dream.

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

Get Your Bearings

Ready or Not has been in Early Access since 2021, so people have gotten a glimpse at some of the missions you'll be experiencing. These situations include stopping an ultra-nationalist domestic terrorist group from assassinating a politician, dismantling a human trafficking ring, and navigating an underground bunker system beneath a farm complex.

If you're new to Los Sueños, all of this will be a learning experience. But for more experienced members of the team, there's a lot to look forward to. The full release comes with new high-risk districts and massive changes to the existing ones. Don't think you know what you're walking into just because you've been on the squad for a while. The developer's reimagining of a locale might end up wrecking your best laid plans.

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

Gear Up

Each situation is unique for members of the LSPD, so they need exactly the right gear for the job. You wouldn't bring the same loadout to stop an active shooter in a brightly-lit convenience store as you would to traverse a neon-soaked nightclub. That's why VOID Interactive has given you access to over 60 unique items to make sure your squad member feels special.

There are four categories of lethal weaponry: assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and sidearms, each with multiple models to choose from. These weapons can be outfitted with various scopes, muzzles, or overbarrel attachments to suit your circumstances. There are options for pacifist runs too! You're offered a selection of less-lethal weapons like the R7 Pepper Ball Launcher or the taser. Don't go into a situation without knowing how you'll approach it.

However, you are not your weapon, and customization isn't limited to your loadout. Throughout the game, you'll earn the clothes you wear, the ink you sport, and even the watch on your wrist. Ultimately, your avatar will be a representation of the lives you've saved and the time spent alongside your squad.

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

Gather Your Squad

One look at this game and you know it begs to be played with friends. This is an extraction shooter, so there's a premium placed on minimum lethality. VOID Interactive consulted with police teams around the globe to make sure the game is accurate to their experiences. Ready or Not emphasizes prepared, tactical gameplay that follows realistic rules of engagement. You can't just come in and start blasting. Or… you can, but you'll likely earn a grade that's stacked with penalties.

Ready or Not comes correct with the expected range of gameplay types. You can team up with your pals in a co-op PVE experience. Maybe you want the pressure of going against other teams in a competitive multiplayer setting. Finally, you can take charge of the LSPD in Commander Mode where you compose your team from a dynamic roster and plan out missions that keep everyone alive and healthy.

Team Chemistry is vital in Commander Mode. Your officers all have unique behavioral traits that impact your team's operational effectiveness. The outcome of missions can have psychological effects on the members of your squad, and you need them operating at top condition for everyone's safety. With officer permadeath as an option, the stakes are high.

(Image credit: VOID Interactive)

Ready?

This is just a taste of what you'll experience in Ready or Not. Use the mission briefs and floor plans to strategize your plan of attack. Utilize equipment such as ballistic shields, door rams, and tactical ladders or personnel such as sniper teams and negotiators. No matter how you do it, the task is clear: Get in, save lives, and get out safely.