Grab yourself a stylish PC Gamer T-shirt

With even more big PC announcements at Gamescom 2017, the next few years are looking really exciting for PC gaming. As we move closer to 2018 and the return of the PC Gamer Weekender and the PC Gaming Show at E3, why not celebrate with a stylish T-shirt declaring your love for all things PC Gamer?

If you attended the PC Gamer Weekender in London this year you may have already seen these T-shirts in the wild—here's your chance to have one of your very own! The shirts cost £14.99 / $25.99 including shipping. They come in black unisex design and are available in sizes ranging from S to XXXL. You can pick them up from our online store right now.