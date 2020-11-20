Grab a Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset for only $40 ($30 off)

We're all spending more time on calls these days, whether they be group hangouts on Discord or work meetings over Zoom. The right gaming headset can make either situation much more enjoyable, and now you can get one of Corsair's best options for less than the price of a new major game on Steam.

The Corsair HS60 Pro is on sale for $39.99 on Amazon, which is $10 lower than the usual price of $50, and $30 under MSRP. It's a wired headset, not wireless, but it does work with just about every tech device under the sun—PC, consoles, and even mobile devices. The microphone is certified by Discord for excellent audio quality, and it's even detachable, so you don't have anything hanging off when you just want to listen to music.

While we haven't tried out the Corsair HS60 Pro, our friends at Tom's Hardware gave it a 4/5 for its fantastic comfort and top-notch microphone. The headset also earned a 4/5 in a review by GamesRadar. If you're still not sure about the HS60 Pro, have a gander at our roundup of the best gaming headsets for other recommendations.