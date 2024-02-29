PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Parcel Corps

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the vibrant new racing game from Billy Goat Entertainment, Parcel Corps. And, as can be seen from our authoritative cover feature, it looks set to deliver a cult classic. In addition, we have another fantastic feature this month in the form of the best non-traditional war games to play today on PC. So many war games task gamers with engaging in the violent acts of warfare, but these gripping experiences ask you to give peace a chance and slip into the shoes of medics, mine clearers, civilians, and more besides.

This month we talk exclusively to Billy Goat Entertainment about its exciting new racing game, Parcel Corps. (Image credit: Future)

These games ask you put the weapons down, and offer really interesting gaming experiences because of that. (Image credit: Future)

This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including a thrilling first look at the exciting new action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as Divine Frequency, Avowed, Palworld, Realm of Ink and Enshrouded. While over in this issue's reviews section, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Cobalt Core, Tekken 8, The Inquisitor, This Bed We Made, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, among other games.

Indy's back! This issue features a whip-crackingly good Indiana Jones and the Great Circle first-look preview. (Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for a gaming CPU upgrade then this month's group test is a must-read. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test on six top gaming CPUs from AMD and Intel, an action-packed reinstall of Terminator: Resistance, a gripping and gratuitous continuation of the adventures of astro-rogue Jett Johnson in a new Starfield diary, an update on how Diablo IV's Season Two is progressing, a fascinating deep dive into the joy of running your own retro PC game server, a comprehensive guide to uncovering ancient secrets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a special report including developer commentary on the practice of save scumming, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

Grab a copy of the latest issue of PC Gamer magazine from today. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 394 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!