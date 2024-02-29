PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Parcel Corps
Plus: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Inquisitor, PC's best pacifist war games, top new gaming CPUs tested, and much more!
This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the vibrant new racing game from Billy Goat Entertainment, Parcel Corps. And, as can be seen from our authoritative cover feature, it looks set to deliver a cult classic. In addition, we have another fantastic feature this month in the form of the best non-traditional war games to play today on PC. So many war games task gamers with engaging in the violent acts of warfare, but these gripping experiences ask you to give peace a chance and slip into the shoes of medics, mine clearers, civilians, and more besides.
This issue is stuffed with top previews, too, including a thrilling first look at the exciting new action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as Divine Frequency, Avowed, Palworld, Realm of Ink and Enshrouded. While over in this issue's reviews section, the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Cobalt Core, Tekken 8, The Inquisitor, This Bed We Made, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, among other games.
All that plus a group test on six top gaming CPUs from AMD and Intel, an action-packed reinstall of Terminator: Resistance, a gripping and gratuitous continuation of the adventures of astro-rogue Jett Johnson in a new Starfield diary, an update on how Diablo IV's Season Two is progressing, a fascinating deep dive into the joy of running your own retro PC game server, a comprehensive guide to uncovering ancient secrets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a special report including developer commentary on the practice of save scumming, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!
Issue 394 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.
Enjoy the issue!
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.
Most Popular
By Morgan Park
By Tyler Colp
By Andy Chalk
By Andy Chalk
By Fraser Brown