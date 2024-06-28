Finally, another chaotic animal game that has given me the same sadistic satisfaction as Untitled Goose Game

It's hard for me not to adore any game that promises chaotic animals, and fortunately, Just Crow Things isn't in short supply. As the title suggests, this cutesy crow simulator sends you into a variety of levels to do nothing but steal shiny things, poop on people, and generally commit tomfoolery. The demo wears its inspiration from Untitled Goose Game on its sleeve (or, wing.) And while Just Crow Things can be just as chaotic, it's also unique in how you can curate that mess.

The goal is simple—wreak havoc on the first area you're put into, which is a city. It's simple. You're a bird, and there's nothing birds do best than eat whatever they can off the street and poop on any innocent bystanders. There are no special skills you need to unlock to start ruining people's days—you're free to fly around and poop on your own accord—but there are tools scattered around the level to make things more entertaining. For example, one of my personal favourite items was the leaf blower, which sends people flying across the level.

Certain consumable items also alter your poop ability, which is always giggle-worthy. Finding a coffee tucked away on someone's balcony for the first time and then suddenly being able to rain hell on everyone below me at high speeds was an unforgettable experience. I can only imagine what items are tucked away in future levels. All I can say is I would hate to be on the receiving end of this bird and its upset stomach.

This isn't the only aim of Just Crow Things though. Each level, even though the demo only takes you through one, is brimming with animals that need your help. These little quests have you finding items around the map, targeting specific civilians, or having races against your fellow feathered friends. The demo alone had plenty to keep me entertained and occupied for a while, so I'm hopeful that the full release will do the same.

There's a surprising amount of replayability in these levels as well. I don't necessarily need to be causing chaos to be enjoying the game, since befriending new animal companions is just as fulfilling. You don't walk away empty-handed either. Each time you complete one of their challenges, you build your 'Crowputation', and with the intention to become the coolest crow around, this is obviously what you want to do. No matter what it takes.

To add to all that, you can also customise your crow. Although the demo limits your exploration, meaning you can't discover the full extent of your wardrobe, you do still get a few unlocks. They're as silly as I had hoped, especially the sunglasses that barely sit at the end of your beak. But, being able to find cosmetics around the map is another reason to prioritise exploration of each level alongside completing the missions.

Once satisfied with my destruction of the city area and ready to move on to the next level, I did realise just how short the demo was. With a game like this, it's hard to stop once you get into your rhythm of rampage. I remember finishing Untitled Goose Game for the first time and wanting to immediately start over, and the demo of Just Crow Things also mirrors this feeling. I wanted to restart straight away and continue causing a commotion as a crow. But, even though I was sad it ended so quickly, it does bode well for the full release of the game whenever that may be. I am now paranoid that the crows in my garden will start plotting against me if I forget to feed them, though.