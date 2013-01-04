Evil Geniuses could sign Counter Logic Gaming as first League of Legends team

Esports team Evil Geniuses could be about to make a move into League of Legends. According to Gamespot , they're close to acquiring Counter Logic Gaming's European LoL team. Sources inside the team say the deal is happening "soon", with EG outbidding Azubu Frost to sign them.

Counter Logic Gaming's team consists of Mike "Wickd" Petersen, Stephen "Snoopeh" Ellis, Peter "Yellowpete" Wüppen, Mitch "Krepo" Voorspoels and Henrik "Froggen" Hansen. The team had a good 2012, coming 2nd in the Azubu Champions Summer tournament, and not finishing below 5th in any event throughout the year. They're an automatic qualifier for League of Legends' third season.

While Evil Geniuses have a DOTA2 presence, the team has been previously reluctant to field a LoL presence, despite the viewership figures the game can bring. Speaking to PCGamesN , EG's CEO Alex Garfield revealed, "Obviously the numbers are impressive, and the passion of the community is impressive."

"I think the challenge for me is just to find the right brand representatives for EG," he added. "So I've been perfectly happy to wait and sit on the sidelines and let some of those guys grow up a little bit."

Is this a good move for EG? No idea. I tried watching a League of Legends eSports match once and had absolutely no clue what was even happening.