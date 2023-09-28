Cities: Skylines 2 has been delayed until 2024, but only on consoles

Prospective urban planners looking forward to Cities: Skylines 2 will need to get the PC version if they want to play this year. While a simultaneous launch was previously announced, Colossal Order has now pushed back the console release date, targeting a spring 2024 launch instead.

Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive released a statement with the bad news today, as well as an update on the official forums.

We are hard at work getting the game ready for our release on October 24th. While doing so, we have come to realize that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024. The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms.

While Cities: Skylines is undeniably a more comfortable fit on PC, the last game's console ports worked surprisingly well, though they didn't launch alongside the PC version either.

For PC players, who will still be able to start erecting cities on October 24, new system requirements have been released, with the recommended specs being quite hefty.

Recommended

CPU: Intel® Core i5-12600K | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB) | AMD equivalent

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit | Windows® 11

I still consider an RTX 3080 a fairly high end card, being one of the most powerful from the last generation. But don't worry if your rig contains something a bit less beefy: the minimum specs are pretty generous.

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K | AMD® Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) | AMD equivalent

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Ever since the original game usurped the city builder throne from SimCity (RIP), hardly a month has gone by without me dipping into one of my many metropolises, so I'm more than eager for the sequel to arrive in less than a month. New road tools, a deeper simulation and its larger scale have all gotten me pretty excited.