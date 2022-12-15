What we know about DMZ Building 21 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

If you're looking for the DMZ Building 21 in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you'll find yourself coming up short. At the time of writing, this new location is currently not part of the live game, and there's some confusion about when it will become accessible to players.

There are plenty of other additions to explore in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 mid-season update, including the return of the multiplayer map Shipment (opens in new tab), new operators, and limited-time playlists. However, if you're looking for intel on DMZ Building 21, here's what we know.

Where is Building 21 in DMZ?

The location of Building 21 is currently unknown, and as it's not in the live game, it's unlikely we'll find the answer quite yet. The patch notes (opens in new tab) for the mid-season update have a cryptic entry for the new location, suggesting that you'll need to find keys to access the building.

"Its location is classified. Its benefactors are unknown. But one thing is for certain about the clandestine biological laboratory codenamed Building 21: only the strongest Operators may survive, let alone access one of the deadliest areas of DMZ. Players will need [REDACTED] to access [REDACTED]."

While the snippet above does suggest that DMZ Building 21 was part of the mid-season changes, Infinity Ward recently told Charlie Intel (opens in new tab) that the building wouldn't be part of the initial update and "they have no plans to announce when it does go live". Additionally, it seems that Building 21 is separate from Al-Mazrah, which is currently the only DMZ map.

The only thing to do is keep your ear to the ground in the coming weeks and look out for the new DMZ keys (opens in new tab) that presumably grant access to Building 21—wherever it ends up being.

I'll keep this guide updated whenever we hear more.