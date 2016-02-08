Build of the week: Cerbero
Finally, a PC I can ride into Valhalla. Behold, Cerbero, an impressive project from case modder Warboy. It’s an angular, abstract build that could impale a person on a bad day. On a good day, it’s impaling benchmarks and eyeballs thanks to some decent specs and those industrial peaks and valleys.
Warboy, though not part of an automotive cult in the post-apocalypse, has expertise in things shiny and chrome, having welded together Cerebro out of thick metal bars. Sparks flew and its form emerged. He then painted the freestanding emblem with an anticorrosive epoxy primer, airbrushed it, outfitted the frame with an array of LEDs, and popped the components in. Vroom, vroom.
The design elevates the hardware, and six fans keep dust from settling too easily on its exposed innards. I’m a fan of Cerbero’s design. There’s a feeling of spontaneity and fun in its jutting angles and excess. And it isn’t overtly homage or imitation—just metal sculpture, albeit with a PC hanging from the bottom like an infant robot monkey.
For more pics and information, check out the build log or Warboy’s Facebook page.
Cerbero components:
Motherboard: MSI Z97A GAMING 6
GPU: MSI GTX 980 GAMING 4G
Chassis: Cerebro custom build
RAM: 16GB AVEXIR Blitz 1.1 Series - DDR3 (4x4GB)
PSU: Bitfenix Fury 650G
Fans: Bitfenix Spectre Pro LED white
LED: Alchemy 2.0 Magnetics Led Strips
CPU: Intel i7 4790k
Fan Controller: Lamptron CW611
SSD: Samsung EVO 128GB
HDD: 4TB WD Green (2 x 2TB)
Liquid cooling:
- EK XRES 100 D5 vario
- Alphacool NexXxoS XP³ Light - Acetal Edition
- Alphacool NexXxoS ST30 Full Copper 360mm
